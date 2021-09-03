Two McLeod County 4-H'ers received Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association Purple Ribbon Auction Scholarships.
The award is presented each year to 4-H and FFA youth who are active members and
exhibitors during the year of application. The participants are selected based on leadership experience and personal growth achievements. The scholarship also rewards academic excellence and outstanding livestock production.
This year, the MLBA awarded $88,000 to 48 youth.
Austin Lang of McLeod County, sponsored by Kent Thiesse and Steve Pooch, received $1,000. Kiley Lickfelt of McLeod County, sponsored by Interstate Power Systems, received $1,000.
Funding for scholarships comes from donations from livestock industry leaders and supporters, matched by MLBA 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction proceeds.