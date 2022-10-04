United Community Action Partnership has opened its energy assistance program for the 2023 heating season.
Renters and homeowners can apply for the energy assistance program, which helps eligible applicants pay a portion of home energy and heating costs. Households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans or seniors are encouraged to apply.
The program serves households that earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median annual income. It helps low-income homeowners and renters with heating bills through grant money paid directly to the utility companies or heating fuel vendors. Crisis funding is available for those who are approved for energy assistance and facing a disconnection. Additional crisis funding is also available to renters and homeowners with past due water and sewer bills through its water assistance program.
Applications will be accepted up to May 31, 2023. Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available on the UCAP website, www.unitedcapmn.org, or by calling 320-235-0850.