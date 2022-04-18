A presentation about the war in Ukraine is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Gaylord United Church of Christ, 318 Fourth St.
Dariia Hozhenko, a Ukraine native from a city about 12 miles from Lviv in western Ukraine, and a physics graduate student at Minnesota State University, Mankato, will be the presenter.
The event is hosted by Gaylord United Church of Christ and supported by Gaylord Chamber of Commerce, Gaylord Rotary and Gaylord Sertoma.
There will be a list of places that will accept offerings which support the Ukrainian relief efforts after the presentation. The event is free and all are welcome.