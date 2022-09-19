Work on State Highway 22 in Glencoe began Monday and is expected to be completed by Oct. 7.
During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane in Glencoe to complete the paving portion of the current resurfacing project. Many side street entrances will be closed along Highway 22 from U.S. Highway 212 to Armstrong Avenue North, and a flagging operation will direct traffic through portions of the roadway that are reduced to one lane.
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials said in a news release that travelers should plan for delays and consider taking alternate routes. Paving is expected to be completed by Oct. 7, depending on weather and other unforeseeable circumstances.
The project includes resurfacing Highway 22 in Glencoe from Highway 212 to Cedar Avenue. Existing sidewalks, driveways, and pedestrian ramps along the project area are being updated to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Portions of existing curb and gutter, as well as underground storm pipe, are being replaced. The curb line on the north side of 13th Street is being narrowed from Hennepin Avenue to Ford Avenue, and new sidewalk is being added from the gas station to Sixth Street.
Knife River Corp. is the contractor for the project, which will cost $3.6 million. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 14.
MnDOT reminded motorists of work zone safety tips, including:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone;
- Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones;
- Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment;
- Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300;
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel;
- Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times;
- Stay connected.