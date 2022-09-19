Highway 22 project map

Work on State Highway 22 in Glencoe began Monday and is expected to be completed by Oct. 7.

During the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane in Glencoe to complete the paving portion of the current resurfacing project. Many side street entrances will be closed along Highway 22 from U.S. Highway 212 to Armstrong Avenue North, and a flagging operation will direct traffic through portions of the roadway that are reduced to one lane.

