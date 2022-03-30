People at the the McLeod County Fairgrounds March 21 were hungry, and for good reason. It was the 4-H Favorite Food Show, featuring local 4-H'ers serving up their best-loved dishes for judges and spectators.
The Favorite Food Show gives members a chance to explore the food projects. Participants set up a display showing a favorite food and questions are asked about food preparation and nutrition in an interview setting.
Winners are eligible to compete in the 2022 State Fair. Here were the winners of the competition:
- Beginner (grades 3-5) Champion: Brodie Krienke, blackened fish tacos with red cabbage and mango slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Beginner (grades 3-5) Reserve Champion: Brynn Kobow, meatball sub on a stick, Lynn Hustlers; and Julia Rudebusch, an 'eggs'ellent breakfast, Lynn Hustlers
- Senior (grades 6 or older) Champion: Hope Taylor, homestyle chicken wild rice soup, Lynn Hustlers
- Senior (grades 6 or older) Reserve Champion: Cameron Ziemer, open-face meatball sandwich, Lynn Hustlers
- Overall Grand Champion: Hope Taylor, homestyle chicken wild rice soup, Lynn Hustlers
- Overall Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke, blackened fish tacos with red cabbage and mango slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
Cloverbuds:
- Madeline Zimmerman: I heart PB&J, Lake Marion Lakers
- Cora Cole: pineapple berry green smoothie, Acoma Acorns
- Greg Miller: brownie-yay!, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Nora Nelson: banana sushi, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Lauren Rudebusch: rainbow fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips, Lynn Hustlers
- Brock Zimmerman: banana "split" breakfast, Lake Marion Lakers
People's Choice Awards (chosen by participants):
- Grades 3-5: Logan Landsman, mac and cheese, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 6 or older: Ariana Buysse, oven-roasted cauliflower, Lynn Hustlers
- Most Creative Table Setting: Ariana Buysse, oven-roasted cauliflower, Lynn Hustlers
- Most Creative Recipe: Aubrey Schmidt, Mongolian noodles, Acoma Acorns
- Favorite “Good-for-Your-Health” Recipe: Brodie Krienke, blackened fish tacos with red cabbage and mango slaw, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Rookie of the Year: Brynn Kobow, meatball sub on a stick, Lynn Hustlers