Competition was fierce among 16 McLeod County 4-H’ers who participated in the 2021 4-H Favorite Food Show.
The event was held in person Saturday, March 20, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds and gave members a chance to explore the foods project. 4-H’ers set up a display showing a favorite food they prepared ahead of time and answered questions from a judge about food preparation, nutrition and cost.
Winners of the competition were:
- Overall Grand Champion: Clara Willcox
- Overall Reserve Champion: Brooke Kobow
- Favorite Food Show Beginner (Grades 3-5) Champion: Clara Willcox
- Favorite Food Show Beginner (Grades 3-5) Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke
- Favorite Food Show Senior (Grades 6 and up) Champion: Brooke Kobow
- Favorite Food Show Senior (Grades 6 and up) Reserve Champion: Hope Taylor
The Favorite Food Show State Fair line-up is:
- Clara Willcox
- Brooke Kobow
- Brodie Krienke
- Hope Taylor
- Aubrey Schmidt
People's Choice Awards winners were:
- People's Choice Award – Grades 3-5: Julia Rudebusch
- People's Choice Award – Grades 6 and Up (two-way tie): Aaron Bennet & Hope Taylor
- Most Creative Table Setting: Julia Rudebusch
- Most Creative Recipe Award (three-way tie): Brodie Krienke, Elizabeth Bennet and Clara Willcox
- Favorite “Good for Your Health” Recipe Award: Brodie Krienke
- Rookie of the Year: Clara Willcox