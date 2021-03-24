4-H clover

Competition was fierce among 16 McLeod County 4-H’ers who participated in the 2021 4-H Favorite Food Show.

The event was held in person Saturday, March 20, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds and gave members a chance to explore the foods project. 4-H’ers set up a display showing a favorite food they prepared ahead of time and answered questions from a judge about food preparation, nutrition and cost.

Winners of the competition were:

  • Overall Grand Champion: Clara Willcox
  • Overall Reserve Champion: Brooke Kobow
  • Favorite Food Show Beginner (Grades 3-5) Champion: Clara Willcox
  • Favorite Food Show Beginner (Grades 3-5) Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke
  • Favorite Food Show Senior (Grades 6 and up) Champion: Brooke Kobow
  • Favorite Food Show Senior (Grades 6 and up) Reserve Champion: Hope Taylor

The Favorite Food Show State Fair line-up is:

  • Clara Willcox
  • Brooke Kobow
  • Brodie Krienke
  • Hope Taylor
  • Aubrey Schmidt

People's Choice Awards winners were:

  • People's Choice Award – Grades 3-5: Julia Rudebusch
  • People's Choice Award – Grades 6 and Up (two-way tie): Aaron Bennet & Hope Taylor
  • Most Creative Table Setting: Julia Rudebusch
  • Most Creative Recipe Award (three-way tie): Brodie Krienke, Elizabeth Bennet and Clara Willcox
  • Favorite “Good for Your Health” Recipe Award: Brodie Krienke
  • Rookie of the Year: Clara Willcox

