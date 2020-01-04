Vineyard in Croatia

In 2018, students in the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership Class visited Croatia to learn about its agricultural practices and talk about those from the United States.

Applications are being accepted for the Minnesota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Class XI, which aims to improve the skills of Minnesota's agriculture and rural leaders.

This is a two-year educational experience involving nine two- and three-day state seminars, a six-day national seminar in Washington, D.C., and a 10- to 14-day international seminar.

Designed to have an immediate impact, sessions mix leadership study, skill-building and location-related subject matter. A majority of each class is made up of agricultural producers and other professionals in rural and agriculture-related organizations.

Applications are accepted through April 24, with up to 30 participants selected. More information is online at marlprogram.org/application. You can also call executive director Olga Reuvekamp at 507-537-6430, or email olga.reuvekamp@mnsu.edu.

