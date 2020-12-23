Four $5,000 scholarships from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association are available to students pursuing a career in agriculture.
“Our ag sector offers endless opportunities for the next generation, and it is important to do what we can to support students pursuing a career in agriculture, whether it is on the farm, in the lab or behind a desk,” MCGA President Tim Waibel said. “We are proud to be able to help even more students this year, and encourage all future ag leaders to apply.”
The number of available scholarships has doubled. Applications are available at mncorn.org/scholarships with a Jan. 8 deadline.
MCGA scholarship applicants must be a Young Adult Member of MCGA who is working toward a degree in an agriculture-related field. Young Adult Members have reduced dues, access to news regarding Minnesota’s corn sector and access to networking and leadership opportunities. Learn more about membership at mncorn.org/get-involved/become-a-member.
— Jeremy Jones