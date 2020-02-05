Grants for projects that control invasive aquatic plants are being offered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invasive species program.
About $530,000 is available to lake associations, watershed districts, cities and counties for projects that control curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil and flowering rush using herbicides, mechanical control or a combination of both.
Applications will be accepted through 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Find more details about grant requirements and application materials at tinyurl.com/rua272w. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applicants must submit an invasive aquatic plant management permit application through the Minnesota DNR Permitting and Reporting System before submitting an application. A copy of the permit application must be submitted with the grant application. Learn more about it at tinyurl.com/t8bm4aq.