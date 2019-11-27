Gustavus Adolphus College will host its annual Christmas in Christ Chapel worship services Dec. 5-8 on campus in St. Peter.
This year, Christmas in Christ Chapel's theme is Love Beyond Borders. Over 350 students will lead the audience through the incarnation story in the gospel of Matthew. Alicia Johnson of Dassel and Morgan Dahlke of Glencoe will perform during the service.
The evening performance on Saturday, Dec. 7, will be livestreamed online for free beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visit gustavus.edu/ccc to learn more or watch the livestream.