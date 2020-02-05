The Minnesota Capitol Art Exhibit Advisory Committee is looking for artists or organizations who want to display their works in the Capitol's gallery space, located on the third floor of the Minnesota State Capitol.
Exhibits may be in any visual medium, including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, fabric, paper, book arts, printmaking or any performance medium that can be reasonably and appropriately accommodated in the Capitol.
According to parameters, art exhibits should tell Minnesota stories and engage people to reflect on Minnesota history, understand Minnesota government, recognize the contributions of Minnesota's diverse people, inspire citizen engagement, and/ or appreciate the varied landscapes of Minnesota.
Artists or art organizations will not receive compensation for display of their work, and while on display sales are prohibited.
Applicants may apply at bit.ly/Capitolart. They are asked to submit proposed images of their work via cloud services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Adobe CC or similar. The deadline for proposals is March 20.
For more information or hard copies of the application form, email Vic Thorstenson at victor.thorstenson@state.mn.us or call 651-201-2770. Hard copy forms and electronic or hard copy images may be submitted by mail or delivered to MN Capitol Art Advisory Committee, 50 Sherburn Ave., Suite 200, St. Paul MN 55155, attn: Vic Thorstenson.