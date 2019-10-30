A vehicle fire led to a total loss of a home and damage to another structure in Hector Monday morning.
According to the Hector Police Department, at 8:38 a.m., dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire in a garage on DuPont Avenue Northeast, Hector. The residence is owned by Roger Graff III, 47.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the residence, which was engulfed in flames. The fire was ultimately extinguished, but the residence is believed to be a complete loss. A neighboring structure also sustained minor damage from the heat of the fire.