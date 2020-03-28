Many farmers have lost a significant number of their wholesale buyers in the face of COVID-19.
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all restaurants and bars must close due to the pandemic, so many farmers who sell to restaurants found their businesses also grinding to a halt, a situation exacerbated by school closures.
As grocery stores across the nation experience a significant spike in sales and many struggle to keep shelves stocked, buying directly from local farmers can help keep the house stocked while avoiding crowds.
Many farms across Minnesota are quickly adapting to the pandemic and adding alternative ways customers can safely obtain farm products to accommodate for social distancing, including pre-arranged pickup sites, on-farm pickup, home delivery and shipping.
Minnesota Farmers Union, a grassroots family farm organization, is connecting consumers directly with these farmers through its Minnesota Cooks local foods program. Visit minnesotacooks.org/buying-local-while-socially-distancing to learn more and find a list of farmers available. Farmers and producers who want to be added to the list may also want to visit the website.
Do not show up at farms without prior permission. Call ahead to verify there is product available and to schedule an appointment, then follow the instructions given by each farmer.