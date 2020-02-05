The Minnesota Capitol Art Exhibit Advisory Committee is looking for artists or organizations who want to display their works in the Capitol's gallery space, located on the third floor of the Minnesota State Capitol.
Exhibits may be in any visual medium, including paintings, photography, sculpture, ceramics, fabric, paper, book arts, printmaking, or any performance medium that can be reasonably and and appropriately accommodated in the Capitol.
In accordance with passed legislation from 2018 in establishing parameters, art exhibits should “tell Minnesota stories and engage people to: (1) reflect on Minnesota history, (2) understand Minnesota government, (3) recognize the contributions of Minnesota's diverse people, (4) inspire citizen engagement, and (5) appreciate the varied landscapes of Minnesota'. Proposals must meet at least one of the criteria for eligibility.
Artists or art organizations will not receive compensation for display of their work, and while on display sales are prohibited.
Applicants may apply at bit.ly/Capitolart. They are asked to submit proposed images of their work via cloud services such as Dropbox Google Drive, Adobe CC or similar.
For hard copies of the application form, contact Vic Thorstenson at victor.thorstenson@state.mn.us or 651-201-2770. Hard copy forms and electronic or hard copy images may be submitted in mail or delivered in person to:
MN Capitol Art Advisory Committee
50 Sherburne Avenue
Suite 200
St. Paul, MN 55155
ATTN: Vic Thorstenson