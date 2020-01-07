If you have a real Christmas tree to recycle, there are several sites available in McLeod County.
Hutchinson: Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 24 at Island View Heights, Jaycees South Park, Kimberly Park, Northwoods Park, Roberts Park, Linden Park, Rolling Meadows East, South Park, VFW Park and Women's Club Park. Call 320-234-4219 with questions.
Glencoe: Trees can be placed on the curbside Jan. 13 or 21. The trees will be collected by Public Works. Call 320-864-5586 for details.
Brownton: Place your tree on the curbside and it will be picked up through Jan. 17. Call 320-328-5318 with questions.
Winsted: Deliver trees to the west side of the Public Works building at 433 Sixth Street South through January. Call 320-485-2366 with questions.
No wreaths, ornaments, garland or artificial trees are accepted at the listed sites. However, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1065 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson, will accept artificial trees, artificial wreaths, garland, holiday lights, polystyrene packaging and wine corks. Artificial trees have a fee of $5 each. The facility is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.