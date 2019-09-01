Zephyr Wind Services will receive a $100,000 loan courtesy of the city of Hutchinson. The City Council approved the loan Tuesday, which will go toward purchasing equipment.
The seven-year, 4 percent interest loan from the city will be in addition to a $300,000 loan provided by the Southwest Initiative Foundation.
Part of the loan's terms requires Zephyr to hire at least five full-time jobs within two years. Company officials also have to pay workers a wage of at least equal to the U.S. Department of Human Services poverty level for a family of four, which is $12.38. Zephyr projects wages to be more in the realm of $25 an hour and having a workforce of 40-50 people in the next five years.
"We think it's a great addition to Hutchinson," said economic development director Miles Seppelt. "We're excited to see this building back in circulation."
Zephyr Wind Services specializes in the repair of wind turbine generators, and it recently moved into the vacant NuCrane Manufacturing building on State Highway 7. Wind turbine owners bring their generators to Zephyr to be refurbished for continued use in the field.
