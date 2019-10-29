The city of Hutchinson is asking residents for assistance in reducing the amount of grass mixed in with leaves during vacuuming.
Wet, warm weather this fall has led to more grass found during the city's curbside leaf vacuuming. In some cases, rows have been primarily made of grass, which creates undue wear on the vacuum's intake.
The city asks residents to raise the deck of mowers, and to take care when gathering leaves. Operators have been instructed to leave rows primarily made up of grass, which will leave property owners responsible. If the rows remain, the property owner may be charged if the city comes back later to clean up.