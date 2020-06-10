McLeod County will began spraying for noxious weeds along county roads this week, mostly targeting thistle and wild parsnip.
Ditch mowing will begin in a few weeks near intersections and areas where tall vegetation could reduce sight lines. A top cut adjacent to the shoulder of county roads will start near the end of June. Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near mowers and work areas.
Landowners who do not want the right of way mowed or sprayed for any special reason should contact McLeod County Public Works. Landowners are expected to control noxious weeds and brush in those locations.
To report noxious weeds or to ask questions about chemicals or spraying techniques, contact Elvis Voigt at 320-484-4321 or elvis.voigt@co.mcleod.mn.us.