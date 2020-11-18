The McLeod County Board has called a special meeting 9 a.m. on Nov. 24.
The meeting will be used to consider approval of Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee recommendations for fund to be released to local agencies, nonprofits, schools and businesses. The extra meeting will provide commissioners a final opportunity to approve disbursements before the Dec. 1 deadline it is mandated to meet.
The meeting will also be closed for one portion to discuss the results of condemnation hearings, a summary of which will be provided by the county attorney. The closed session is expected to take 30-45 minutes.
— Jeremy Jones