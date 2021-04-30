McLeod County Parks campgrounds and shelters opened Friday, April 30.
Buffalo Creek (Glencoe), Swan Lake (Silver Lake),William May Park (Winsted), Stahl's Lake (Hutchinson), Lake Marion (Brownton), and Piepenburg (Hutchinson) will all be open 8 a.m. to one hour past sunset. Camping facilities are available at Lake Marion Park and at Piepenburg Park. Reservations are available online through MaxGalaxy at tinyurl.com/MCPRreservations.
Contact McLeod County Parks & Recreation at (320) 484-4301 or cindy.ludewig@co.mcleod.mn.us for assistance or with questions.