Face coverings are no longer required in Minnesota Judicial Branch court facilities as of July 6, including the McLeod County District Court in Glencoe.
Judges, employees and courthouse visitors will still be allowed to wear face coverings in court facilities if they choose to do so, although judges may direct people to remove face coverings as necessary to conduct court hearings.
Limitations on in-person activities will continue through September. Judges may limit the number of people in attendance at an in-person proceeding.
Also effective July 6, the Judicial Branch will suspend requirements in its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and Jury Management Resource Team recommendations for jury trials during COVID-19.