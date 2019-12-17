The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reopening enrollment in its Dairy Assistance, Investment, and Relief Initiative Program for eligible milk producers until the end of the year.
Producers who have locked in five years of coverage through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Dairy Margin Coverage program and who have not already successfully enrolled in the DAIRI program can apply.
The MDA has already issued $3.4 million to about 1,800 producers representing more than 1,550 farms in Minnesota through the program in its first round of payments.
Producers not yet successfully enrolled will not receive the first round of payment, but may receive a check for the second round, which will be determined after all new enrollments have been received.
In order to qualify, farmers must have produced less than 160,000 hundredweight of milk in 2018. They will be paid based on production levels, up to 50,000 hundredweight of milk produced in 2018.
Producers who are already successfully enrolled and have received their first check do not need to take any action. They will automatically receive a second payment. However, producers who submitted incomplete applications and have not received a check must return any requested information by Dec. 31, 2019, to be eligible for the second payment.
Visit mda.state.mn.us/dairi for additional information and the application form.