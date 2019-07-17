Hutchinson will be one of five Minnesota cities receiving infrastructure improvement funds from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED. The funding was awarded from the greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program.
“BPDI grants are an effective way for Greater Minnesota communities to better prepare themselves for economic development opportunity,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner for the state of Minnesota.
Hutchinson was awarded $353,563 to assist in creating a new city street where a private road in poor condition exists. The new street will provide better access to Uponor who has committed $12.4 million to purchasing and remodeling a 237,000 square foot building. The new Uponor facility will create 100 new jobs in five years.
— Mitch Abraham