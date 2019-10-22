Minnesota deer hunters must bring their harvested deer to sampling stations to be tested for chronic wasting disease in the north-central and southeast management zones; the southeast control zone; and the central surveillance area, which includes portions of McLeod and Meeker counties, on opening weekend of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Testing is also required throughout all deer seasons in both the north-central and southeast disease management zones and during the opening weekend of the B firearms season Saturday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 24, in the southeast disease control zone (permit areas 255, 343 and 344).
This mandatory testing is part of the Department of Natural Resources approach to limit the spread of the disease and keep Minnesota’s wild deer population healthy.
The mandatory sampling requirements mean that after field dressing their deer, all hunters in disease management zones, control zones or the central surveillance area need to take them to a sampling station. DNR staff will remove lymph nodes, and the DNR will submit the tissue for laboratory testing. Hunters should check the chronic wasting disease page to find the permit areas where sampling is required.
Hunters must register their deer prior to sampling — whether by phone, internet or in person — as harvest registration will not be available at CWD sampling stations.
Hunters can check for their CWD test results online at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck by entering their nine-digit DNR number from the deer’s site tag.