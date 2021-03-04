Keep an eye out next winter. You might just spot The Truck Formerly Known as Plow.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 plow was named by votes cast online after 22,000 names submitted online were narrowed down to 50 by MnDOT staff.
The 122,000 votes cast also named plows for MnDOT's seven other districts. The complete list is:
- Plowy McPlowFace — Metro District
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya — District 4
- Duck Duck Orange Truck — District 1
- Plow Bunyan — District 2
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi — District 6
- F. Salt Fitzgerald — District 7
- Darth Blader — District 3
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow — District 8
To see tallies for all 50 finalist names, visit dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow.
“We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed,” said commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “We thank everyone for their votes and participation in this fun contest, and through the process, becoming more aware of our snowplows, the tireless women and men who operate them, and the work necessary to keep our roads safe.”
The final 50 names were determined by considering several factors, such as creativity, uniqueness, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions.
MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the snowplows have officially been named and are at work on roads across the state.