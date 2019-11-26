Public entities and nonprofit organizations can apply to receive funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in the second phase of a grant program that supports getting more children outdoors.
Grant funding is available to assist with work including teaching kids about nature outside or getting them to recreate outside, integrating fishing and hunting programs into school curriculums, and supporting high school fishing leagues.
Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving youth under age 18 can apply now through 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. The minimum grant for this second phase is $5,000 and the maximum is $49,999. In this phase, the total amount available for all projects is $500,000. All reimbursable grant project work must be completed by June 30, 2022.
No match is required for this phase of the program, but organizations are encouraged to include matches of cash, in-kind volunteer labor, donated materials or services. The percentage of match included in project proposals will be a priority criterion in considering applications. Examples of match could include teacher time, parent volunteer hours, program costs not covered by the grant, or time spent on reports and other administrative tasks associated with the grant project.
The DNR will select projects through a review process and distribute awards on a geographically balanced, statewide basis.
For more information on the grant program and a link to the application, visit dnr.state.mn.us/no-child-grants.