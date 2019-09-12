The University of Minnesota Extension is accepting applications from McLeod and Meeker counties residents for its Master Gardener program. The cost is $320 and applications are being accepted through Oct. 1.
Selected individuals begin an internship with the Master Gardener Core Course training that starts in January 2020. The course is taught online or at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Instructors are University of Minnesota faculty.
After the course, interns must complete 50 hours of volunteer time in the first year working with a master gardener on projects educating the public about gardening and horticulture.
Following the internship, students become certified master gardeners. To keep that certification, master gardeners must contribute 25 hours of volunteer service annually.
For an application packet and more information, call the McLeod County Extension at 320-484-4303, or the Meeker County Extension at 320-693-5275. For more information email to nels3278@umn.edu or visit tinyurl.com/y5m6mpnu.
— Mitch Abraham