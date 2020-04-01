Licensed child care providers, like many small businesses, are being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. To help these Greater Minnesota small businesses, six Minnesota Initiative Foundations, including Southwest Initiative Foundation, have created an Emergency Child Care Grant Program.
A total of $300,000 has been committed by the six foundations, and work is being done to secure more resources.
SWIF will grant to licensed family- and center-based providers in southwest Minnesota. To qualify, providers must be caring for children age 5 or younger of parents/guardians working in a government-identified critical sector who are exempt of the stay-at-home order.
Interested providers should complete an application available at swifoundation.org.
SWIF has created a COVID-19 Child Care Response and Recovery Fund, helping licensed child care providers with immediate and long-term needs.
Gifts supporting licensed child care providers can be made by visiting swifoundation.org/donate. SWIF is seeking donations to be able to reach more of the 720 licensed child care businesses in its region with assistance.
For more information about Minnesota Initiative Foundations or this grant, visit greaterminnesota.net/childcare.