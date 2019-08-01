United Community Action Partnership, on behalf of McLeod County, is anticipating federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.
The selection will be made by a Federal Emergency Management Agency board.
A local board will determine how the funds awarded to McLeod County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Local government or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: be non-profit, have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
For more information, call Katie at United Community Action Partnership at 320-587-5244 or 800-829-2132. Written requests stating intended use of funds and amount requested must be received by Aug. 19. Direct all correspondence to United Community Action Partnership Inc., Attn: McLeod EFSP, 218 Main St. S., Hutchinson, MN 55350.