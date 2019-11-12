A Hector man was freed from a corn head after his leg became stuck last week.
At 2:44 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man trapped in a corn head along the 47000 block of 835th Avenue, 4 miles north of Hector in Hector Township. Emergency responders found Benjamin Beadell, 28, of Hector had one leg trapped in the mechanism between snouts. He was freed and treated at the scene, and then flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. His injuries were not life threatening.
An investigation revealed the combine was stationary while Beadell and others were working near the running corn head. His leg became pinned in the head by its gathering chains. A slip clutch on the head then engaged, which prevented Beadell from being pulled further into the mechanism.