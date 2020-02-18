With subzero temperatures arriving throughout the state, the Minnesota Commerce Department reminds Minnesotans to apply to the state’s Energy Assistance Program for help paying their heating bills.
For those who have not already applied for help this heating season, there is still time. Households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans or seniors are especially encouraged to apply.
“Energy assistance is an essential safety net that can help vulnerable Minnesotans avoid the cruel choice between buying food or medicine and paying the heating bill,” said Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. “Heating your home is a necessity in Minnesota, and we don’t want anyone’s health or safety put at risk because they can’t afford to pay for heat.”
The Energy Assistance Program serves households that earn less than 50 percent of the state’s median annual income ($52,014 for a family of four). It helps low-income homeowners and renters with heating bills through grant money paid directly to their utility companies or heating fuel vendors. Funds are also available to help some homeowners repair or replace malfunctioning heat systems.
In November, Minnesota received more than $105 million in federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds for this year’s Energy Assistance Program.
New applicants have until June 1 to apply, but funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible households apply for assistance with the local service provider in their area. To receive an application and find your local service provider, visit mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp or call 800-657-3710.