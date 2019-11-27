The Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas the day after Thanksgiving.
"On the day after the holiday, I can't think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota's spectacular state parks, with free admission," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. "No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area.”
On Thanksgiving Day, the average American consumes around 4,500 calories. A brisk walk can burn about 300 calories in one hour.
“If you’ve never been to a state park before, this is a great way to extend your holiday a day further and get outdoors with family or friends to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” said Erika Rivers, director of DNR’s Parks and Trails Division.
A few parks will offer special programs on Free Park Friday. Examples include:
- “Turkey Hike” 10-11 a.m. at Whitewater State Park in southeastern Minnesota.
- “Falls Tour” 10-11 a.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore.
- “Children’s Storytime: Turkey Trouble” 1-2 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park in north central Minnesota.
- “Step Off that Stuffing Hike” 1-2 p.m. at Interstate State Park near the Twin Cities metro area.
- “Falconry: The Sport of Kings” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tettegouche State Park and again 2-3:30 p.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park on Minnesota’s North Shore.