The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be awarding up to $374,000 for eligible applicants for Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Farm to School and Farm to Early Care and Education grants.
The program is meant to increase the use of Minnesota grown and raised foods through planning and feasibility studies, or equipment purchases and physical improvements such as food processors, cooling and storage equipment, and specialized ovens.
Other recipients have used the funds to develop programs by connecting with farmers in their areas, determining how seasonal produce fits into menu cycles, and creating processes to use local foods in infant foods in early care settings.
Applications for the grants must be submitted by 4 p.m. Nov. 7. For more information or to apply for the Farm to School grant visit tinyurl.com/y4e88yd9. For more information or to apply for the Early Care and Education grant, visit tinyurl.com/y3o5vkw6.
— Mitch Abraham