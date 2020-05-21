The Hutchinson FFA chapter has announced its 2020-21 officers.
All hopefuls went through an interview process that matched them with their position for the new year. FFA advisors Scott Marshall and Tammy Putz conducted the interviews with help from community members Mary Hodson and Ryan Mackenthun.
The new officers are:
- President Allison Wright
- Vice President Toby Mohs
- Secretary Rachel Visser
- Reporter Tori Kosters
- Treasurer Justin Henke
- Sentinel Carter Kosek
- Student Advisor Natalie Kunkel