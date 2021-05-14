The Litchfield Fire Department managed to contain a house fire in Ellsworth Township so there were no injuries and minimal damage.
At 8:31 a.m. on April 13, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a house fire in the 20000 block of 654th Avenue in Ellsworth Township. The home is owned by Andrew and Hillary Pautzke of rural Litchfield. Meeker County Sheriff's deputies and the Litchfield Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
On the lower level of the house was a secondary kitchen with an unused stove. On top of the stove there were boxes stored. It is believed a small child turned the stovetop on, which started the boxes on fire. The fire was contained to the stove and cabinets above.