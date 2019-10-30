Firefighters were able to save a shed partially engulfed in flames northwest of Hector Sunday morning.
According to the Renville County Sheriff's Office, a report of a fire was received at 9:53 a.m. on 470th Street in Hector Township. Buffalo Lake and Hector firefighters were dispatched to the property, which is owned by Adam Shoutz, 43, of rural Hector.
No one was injured as a result of the fire, which was extinguished. The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.