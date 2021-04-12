Do you want to own a Shopko building? How about the one in downtown Hutchinson? If so, the auction starts in about week with a starting bid of $400,000.
The building has been placed for bid by Bloom Commercial Real Estate and includes the 71,806-square foot retail building and the 5.4-acre lot it stands on. The three-day auction is April 19-21, and the auction website suggests the land presents a valuable opportunity for investors and developers due to its location along Main Street near several restaurants, and due to the land available for new development on the lot.
“The asset has strong demographics within a 12-minute drive, with 19,319 residents,” reads a highlight on the property.
The listing highlights Hutchinson’s agricultural roots and the combination of manufacturing, shopping and food service establishments in the city, as well as health care options.
Shopko, which was constructed in 1991, closed in early 2019, along with all other Shopkos, including those in Glencoe and Cokato.