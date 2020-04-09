The Hutchinson Leader's former editor has been named Alumni of the Year at Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights.
Hanneman, who was editor of the Leader from 2001-18, studied journalism at Inver Hills and worked on the student newspaper, the Forum. While at Inver Hills, he was hired to edit the newsletter of a new service started at the college, Dakota Area Resources and Transportation for Seniors.
His work with older adults through DARTS sparked an interest in producing a news and resource publication for older adults in a broader region, so he co-founded the newspaper Good Age in 1981.
Minnesota Good Age still serves the greater Twin Cities area today in magazine format and is distributed in Hutchinson.
Newspapers he has edited, including the Leader, have won first place in General Excellence awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association and the National Newspaper Association.
In retirement, Hanneman volunteers with his church and for many local service organizations. He lives with his wife, Kathy, in rural Hutchinson. They have two grown sons and four grandchildren.