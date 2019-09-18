The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reopened Fort Snelling this week. Persistent spring flooding caused extensive damage that forced the park to close in March.
“We still have a lot of work left to do and some parts of the park will remain closed until that work can be completed, but our goal has always been to reopen the park as soon as safely possible," said Fort Snelling State Park assistant supervisor Nick Bartels.
Flooding damaged the park’s main roads, facilities and water supply lines, downed trees, and washed out hiking trails throughout the park.
As clean up and repairs continue, including silt removal and facility repairs, park operations are returning to normal.
Located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers within the heart of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, Fort Snelling State Park averages nearly 1 million visitors every year and is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, birders and school groups.