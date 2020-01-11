Give Kids a Smile gives free dental care
Dr. Josh Campbell and dental assistant Bonnie Hahn were among 11 members of Hutchinson Dental Care’s staff who served 25 kids, including Seth Hendrickson, during Give Kids a Smile on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TERRY DAVIS

A local Hutchinson dentist clinic wants to help children in need receive dental care.

Hutchinson Dental Center is participating in the Minnesota Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile program, which aims to offer free dental care to more than 2,000 children this year.

Appointments are available 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 7, in the office at 2 Franklin Street S.W., Hutchinson. Patients must be 18 or younger, and services offered include exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants, x-rays, fillings and extractions. Call 320-587-3993 for questions or to make an appointment.

Nearly 100 clinics across the state are participating in the program Feb. 7-8. To find a different clinic or for more information about the program, visit mndental.org.

