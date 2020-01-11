A local Hutchinson dentist clinic wants to help children in need receive dental care.
Hutchinson Dental Center is participating in the Minnesota Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile program, which aims to offer free dental care to more than 2,000 children this year.
Appointments are available 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 7, in the office at 2 Franklin Street S.W., Hutchinson. Patients must be 18 or younger, and services offered include exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants, x-rays, fillings and extractions. Call 320-587-3993 for questions or to make an appointment.
Nearly 100 clinics across the state are participating in the program Feb. 7-8. To find a different clinic or for more information about the program, visit mndental.org.