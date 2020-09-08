If you’re not sure how to safely dispose of needles, sharps and EpiPens, McLeod Education and Drug Awareness has you covered.
A free needle disposal event is 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Glencoe Regional Health's north parking lot, 1805 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
To have your needles disposed of at no cost to you, they must be in hard-plastic, screw-top containers such as laundry detergent bottles or peanut butter jars, or else they will not be accepted.
Volunteers will be present to guide, process and answer any questions, but will not help carry, handle or touch containers of needles. For more information, call 320-864-1257 or visit mcleodmeada.org.
In the past, people seeking to dispose of items such as needles used plastic containers to safeguard them. Similarly, MEADA asks those bringing needles to the event to keep them safely inside plastic containers that can be screwed shut, such as peanut butter jars or laundry detergent containers. Volunteers and law enforcement officials at the event will help guide visitors through the process, but will not carry or handle the containers. There will be a box to drop the containers into for safe disposal.
The needle disposal event was conceived primarily for the safety of county residents.