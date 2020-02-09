Income tax season is in full-swing, and free tax assistance is available in Hutchinson through April 13 with United Community Action Partnership.
Appointments are available 5-9 p.m. Mondays at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To make an appointment call 507-537-1416, ext. 2163.
To be eligible for this free services, singles must earn less than $40,000 per year, families and couples must earn less than $60,000 per year, and self-employed families and individuals must earn less than $60,000 per year.
UCAP does not prepare the following taxes: day cares, clergy, corporations, partnerships, rental income, farm or hobby income, international students, businesses with employees, form 116 foreign tax, business with inventory, self-employment with more than $5,000 in expenses.
Help with prior tax returns and amended returns is also available. Help with property tax and rent credit-only returns is also available after March 15.