McLeod County residents curious about the future of the Glencoe area's major roads will be given an update on recommendations this fall.
Minnesota Department of Transportation staff are reviewing options and feedback gathered from 800 area residents earlier this year in a study sponsored by the department, McLeod County and Glencoe.
The goals of the transportation study are to:
- improve safety of intersections along Highway 212 and Highway 22
- improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along Highway 212 and Highway 22
- develop a plan that outlines appropriate access along Highway 212 and Highway 22
- study the current route of Highway 22
The study is available at tinyurl.com/yygcjgbe.