Patricia Henderson has been appointed president and chief executive officer at Glencoe Regional Health.
The GRH Board of Directors approved Henderson’s appointment at the Jan. 27 board meeting. Henderson has served as the interim president and CEO of Glencoe Regional Health since Sept. 11, 2019.
“After several months of conducting our search of highly qualified candidates for the position, it was clear that Patty’s background fit well with GRH’s core values and our commitment to enhancing the health of the communities we serve,” said Jan Bratsch, board chair for Glencoe Regional Health’s Board of Directors.
“I am honored yet humbled to be given this opportunity to partner with so many to lead GRH,” Henderson said in a statement. “I’m very proud of the work we do at GRH and excited about the prospects of our future!”
Henderson brings more than 35 years of health care and leadership experience to the role. She has served in several positions at GRH since she first joined the organization in 1991, including resident nurse case manager, director of social services and most recently as the chief nursing officer.
Henderson holds undergraduate degrees in nursing from North Dakota State University and a graduate degree in business administration from Crown College in St. Bonifacius. She will partner with the board of directors, providers, leaders and staff to help guide and strengthen GRH as it navigates the changing health care landscape.