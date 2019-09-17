McLeod County residents curious about the future of the Glencoe area's major roads will be given an update next week.
Findings and recommendations based on local feedback will be presented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Glencoe and McLeod County 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E.
The presentation is open to the public.
The goals of the transportation study are to:
- improve safety of intersections along Highway 212 and Highway 22,
- improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along Highway 212 and Highway 22,
- develop a plan that outlines appropriate access along Highway 212 and Highway 22, and
- study the current route of Highway 22.
If you are not able to attend the open house, visit tinyurl.com/yygcjgbe to learn more about the transportation study and recommendations. A video with a brief presentation of findings and recommendations will be posted following the open house.