McLeod County Republicans lawmakers will be available at the Republican Party booth during the McLeod County Fair Aug. 19-22. They will be discussing their positions on various issues, providing information on current topics in our state and country, as well as providing refund information.
You may visit the booth to sign up for daily prizes for adults and children, and enjoy a free drink of water.
Sen. Scott Newman will be at the booth noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen will be at the booth 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21.
Rep. Dean Urdahl will be at the booth 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 21.