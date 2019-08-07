McLeod County Republicans will provide literature on current issues from local legislators at the Republican Party booth during the McLeod County Fair Aug. 14-18.
Visit the booth and sign up for daily prizes for adults and children, and enjoy a free drink of water.
Sen. Scott Newman will be at the booth 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen will be at the booth 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16.
Rep. Dean Urdahl will be at the booth 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16.