Registration for Chad Greenway's annual Day to REACH football camp in Hutchinson is open.
“I grew up in a small farming town in South Dakota, so I have a soft spot for kids like that that grew up without those opportunities to be around camps and situations like REACH,” Greenway said in a press release.
The camp has taught football and life skills for the past decade. This year, the theme is perseverance. The camp is for students in third through ninth grade in the 2020-21 school year. The camp is July 30-31 at Hutchinson High School. Register at tinyurl.com/syx4tbl.
There will also be a session for parents 10:15-10:45 a.m., Thursday, July 30, in the Hutchinson High School commons. Hutchinson Health will facilitate the session.
Kayla Olson, a licensed independent clinical social worker, will talk about the importance of parents looking out for a child's mental health. She will discuss the basics of adolescent mental health, common challenges for student athletes, the benefits of student athletics and the role of parents.