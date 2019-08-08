In less than a week, almost 250 youth from McLeod County will showcase their 4-H achievements at the McLeod County Fair.
Every summer, tens of thousands of 4-H youth participate in county fairs.
4-H youth spend months working on projects designed to equip them with essential life skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, project management, communications and public speaking. 4-H’ers then share their accomplishments and educate the public about their subject at their local county fair.
4-H'ers also lead visitors on tours of the 4-H buildings and barns, and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public. 4-H’ers who have completed sixth grade and up who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate.
More than 2,600 4-H projects will be on display this year.
Here is a schedule of 4-H events at the McLeod County Fair includes:
Wednesday, Aug. 14
1 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show at the Small Animal Show Arena
4:30 p.m.: 4-H Beef Show at the Show Arena
Thursday, Aug. 15
8 a.m.: 4-H Goat Show at the Small Animal Show Arena
9 a.m.: 4-H Dairy Show at the Large Animal Show Arena
2:30 p.m.: 4-H Swine Show at the Small Animal Show Arena
5:30 p.m.: 4-H Lamb Lead at the Small Animal Show Arena
6 p.m.: 4-H Sheep Show (immediately following Lamb Lead) at the Small Animal Show Arena
Friday, Aug. 16
7 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show (State Horse Show Qualifier) at the Horse Arena
9:30 a.m.: 4-H Poultry Show at the Small Animal Show Arena
5:30 p.m.: Cake and refreshments for auction bidders at the Large Animal Show Arena
6 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction at the Large Animal Show Arena
Saturday, Aug. 17
5 p.m.: Round Robin Contest at the Large Animal Show Arena
Sunday, Aug. 18
1 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Revue at the Miller Manufacturing Family Stage
8 p.m.: Exhibits released