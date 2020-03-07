Food show group
Buy Now

McLeod County 4-H’ers shared their foods projects at the Favorite Food Show March 2.

 Submitted photo

Competition was fierce at the McLeod County 4-H annual Favorite Food Show March 2 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The Favorite Food Show gives members a chance to explore the food projects. 4-H’ers set up a display showing a favorite food and questions are asked about food preparation and nutrition in an interview setting.

Winners of the competition include:

  • Beginner (grades 3-5) Champion: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Beginner (grades 3-5) Reserve Champion: Aubrey Schmidt, Pork Schnitzel with Buttered Spätzle, Acoma Acorns
  • Senior (grades 6 and older) Champion: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
  • Senior (grades 6 and older) Reserve Champion: Nicholas Kosek, “In Pizza We Crust” Pizza Boat, Lake Marion Lakers
  • Overall Grand Champion: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
  • Overall Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors

Favorite Food Show Cloverbuds:

  • Elena Burnette: Cracker Pizza, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Morgan Miller: Unicorn Tacos, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
  • Julia Rudebusch: Breakfast Burritos, Lynn Hustlers
  • Lizzy Tanata: Cinnamon-y Breakfast, Lynn Hustlers

Favorite Food Show State Fair Line Up (grades 6 and older):

  • Hope Taylor: Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
  • Nicholas Kosek: “In Pizza We Crust” Pizza Boat, Lake Marion Lakers

People's Choice Awards (chosen by participants):

  • Grades 3-5: Taylor Lang, Cowgirl Round Up, Lynn Hustlers
  • Grades 6 and older: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
  • Most Creative Table Setting: Lizzy Bennett, Lizzy’s Italian Feast, Lester Prairie Bergen Busy Bees
  • Most Creative Recipe: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Favorite “Good-for-Your-Health” Recipe: Cori Neaton, Chili, Winsted Jolly Juniors
  • Most Creative Menu and Recipe Signs: Taylor Lang, Cowgirl Round Up, Lynn Hustlers
  • Rookie of the Year: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper–Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors

Tags

Recommended for you