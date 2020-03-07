Competition was fierce at the McLeod County 4-H annual Favorite Food Show March 2 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The Favorite Food Show gives members a chance to explore the food projects. 4-H’ers set up a display showing a favorite food and questions are asked about food preparation and nutrition in an interview setting.
Winners of the competition include:
- Beginner (grades 3-5) Champion: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Beginner (grades 3-5) Reserve Champion: Aubrey Schmidt, Pork Schnitzel with Buttered Spätzle, Acoma Acorns
- Senior (grades 6 and older) Champion: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
- Senior (grades 6 and older) Reserve Champion: Nicholas Kosek, “In Pizza We Crust” Pizza Boat, Lake Marion Lakers
- Overall Grand Champion: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
- Overall Reserve Champion: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors
Favorite Food Show Cloverbuds:
- Elena Burnette: Cracker Pizza, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Morgan Miller: Unicorn Tacos, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Julia Rudebusch: Breakfast Burritos, Lynn Hustlers
- Lizzy Tanata: Cinnamon-y Breakfast, Lynn Hustlers
Favorite Food Show State Fair Line Up (grades 6 and older):
- Hope Taylor: Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
- Nicholas Kosek: “In Pizza We Crust” Pizza Boat, Lake Marion Lakers
People's Choice Awards (chosen by participants):
- Grades 3-5: Taylor Lang, Cowgirl Round Up, Lynn Hustlers
- Grades 6 and older: Hope Taylor, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Lynn Hustlers
- Most Creative Table Setting: Lizzy Bennett, Lizzy’s Italian Feast, Lester Prairie Bergen Busy Bees
- Most Creative Recipe: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper-Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Favorite “Good-for-Your-Health” Recipe: Cori Neaton, Chili, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Most Creative Menu and Recipe Signs: Taylor Lang, Cowgirl Round Up, Lynn Hustlers
- Rookie of the Year: Brodie Krienke, Fiesta Supper–Starry Night Taco Cups, Winsted Jolly Juniors